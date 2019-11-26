If you’ve noticed a staggering number of deals lately, you’re onto something — November is the new Black Friday. That’s why we created The Score, a snazzy curated corner for all the need-to-know holiday sales.
The arrival of cozy weather coincides perfectly with sale season, so if you’ve been quietly yearning for a pair of buttery soft UGGs then this is the perfect time to pounce. There are tons of new, cute styles — from the classic UGG boot of the early aughts to lightweight slippers and oh-so-warm socks.
Your love of Uggs no longer needs to be unrequited, because you can now find the UGG that best suits your style at a heartbreaking-no-more price point well within your budget. From Nordstrom to Macy’s and Amazon, it's the best time of year to score a pair of Uggs for your chilly winter toes.
We’ve rounded up an assortment of new styles, bestsellers, and adorable sale options to carry you through the season.
