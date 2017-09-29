4 Cool Blazer Looks To Copy Now

Seemingly overnight, blazers went from being a stuffy office fixture to the must-have layering piece of 2017. Chalk it up to the fashion pendulum swinging towards all things casual, but this buttoned-up staple (that once shined its brightest with pencil skirts and trad-plaid pants) is having a true renaissance alongside relaxed pieces like destroyed denim, graphic tees, and skater sneaks. The beauty of these low-key outfit combos is that the blazer still functions as the hero that pulls it all together — without the snoozy 9-to-5 vibe we're accustomed to.
So how should you style the power jacket this season? Allow four R29ers to show you their take on the matter, starting with the selection of both tailored and chill styles from ASOS. Skipping over any expected mashups, each ensemble reimagines suiting for fall: think buttoning up a longline blazer to make it work as a dress or ditching a heritage-printed two-piece for a wild leopard set instead. If you haven't jumped on the blazer bandwagon yet, let the cheeky looks below convince you to get moving.
Advertisement
Cuffing Season
In lieu of a basic oxford button-up, try wearing a cropped sweatshirt with serious bell sleeves under your blazer. Not only do the lengths contrast nicely, but also you can push up your jacket sleeves and let your voluminous cuffs out for added impact. Insights manager Brooke Hinton gave the look an edgy finish with a slick leather skirt and fishnets.
Lady In Red
Amp up a classic black blazer with the season's sassiest color trend: flaming red. Here, video producer Laura Delarato layered a see-through dress over a strapless style in the same hue for maximum saturation — and to break the jacket from its typical neutral associations. Crisscross a polka-dot belt for a flattering accent, and lace up worn-in kicks for a subtle dose of cool.
The Wild Side
Leave traditional prep-school plaid behind for an out-there alternative, like this leopard-print suit. Since the busy design speaks for itself, social media community manager Laurise McMillian chose to keep the rest of the look simple with a white half-zip shirt and her beloved pair of sneaks.
The Suit-Dress Switcheroo
Who says you need to pair your blazer with bottoms? Precisely no one, which is why we're buttoning ours up over a mesh-net turtleneck and sporting it like the flyest dress we own. Follow creative director Lydia Pang's lead and give it a profesh nod with a structured leather bag and classic leather mules.
Advertisement
Shop This Story