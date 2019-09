4 Cool Blazer Looks To Copy Now

So how should you style the power jacket this season? Allow four R29ers to show you their take on the matter, starting with the selection of both tailored and chill styles from ASOS . Skipping over any expected mashups, each ensemble reimagines suiting for fall: think buttoning up a longline blazer to make it work as a dress or ditching a heritage-printed two-piece for a wild leopard set instead. If you haven't jumped on the blazer bandwagon yet, let the cheeky looks below convince you to get moving.