4 Cool Blazer Looks To Copy Now

Seemingly overnight, blazers went from being a stuffy office fixture to the must-have layering piece of 2017. Chalk it up to the fashion pendulum swinging towards all things casual, but this buttoned-up staple (that once shined its brightest with pencil skirts and trad-plaid pants) is having a true renaissance alongside relaxed pieces like destroyed denim, graphic tees, and skater sneaks. The beauty of these low-key outfit combos is that the blazer still functions as the hero that pulls it all together — without the snoozy 9-to-5 vibe we're accustomed to.