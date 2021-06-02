19 Reasons To Make Overalls A Spring Thing

Overalls have come a long way since the 1940s when they became popular with women entering the manufacturing sector en masse. The denim-bib style that was once the working person’s uniform for decades has evolved into an easy-wearing, one-and-done wardrobe staple (much like the denim jumpsuit) for the fashionably inclined. After surveying our readers on their fall fashion wish lists, we discovered that many were carting up covetable coveralls. The reason, we'd venture to guess, is that these layerable duds make for ideal transitional-weather wear — not quite warm, not quite cold. This is why we're now making the case for overalls also being a spring thing.
Whether it’s the rugged ease of a black canvas version or the sumptuous softness of a sleeveless suit rendered in corduroy or cashmere, this utility-chic tog has seized us with a shopping fever that we won’t shake until we’ve found the perfect pair. While classic brands like Dickies are still turning out sturdy workwear iterations in basic blues, blacks, and whites, newer overall styles can now be found in every conceivable fabrication. Not to mention retailers like Madewell, Nordstrom Rack, and Shopbop have begun carrying the coolest pairs too. Click through to see all the best overalls under the sun. (Sorry, had to!)
