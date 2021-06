19 Reasons To Make Overalls A Spring Thing

Overalls have come a long way since the 1940s when they became popular with women entering the manufacturing sector en masse. The denim-bib style that was once the working person’s uniform for decades has evolved into an easy-wearing, one-and-done wardrobe staple (much like the denim jumpsuit ) for the fashionably inclined. After surveying our readers on their fall fashion wish lists , we discovered that many were carting up covetable coveralls. The reason, we'd venture to guess, is that these layerable duds make for ideal transitional-weather wear — not quite warm, not quite cold. This is why we're now making the case for overalls also being a spring thing.