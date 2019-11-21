Polished Loungewear For Couch Snoozing And Lazy Day Cruising

During the holidays, there are plenty of parties, dinners and other events that you have to dress up for. But after all that food, and time spent with family, there are moments when you just want to spend all day in your pajamas watching Netflix, and never put on a real outfit again. Luckily, with the help of some amazing loungewear that's available, you might not have to.
This season, we're going to be spending our lazy days (and some not so lazy ones too if we're being honest) wearing loungewear that can double as a day look and then some. We found a throw on and go cashmere jumpsuit that's perfect for snuggling on the couch and wearing as an outfit, a nightgown style shirt that, when paired with tights, doubles as a dress and of course, classic track pants that have that effortless cool factor.
Ahead, see all our top picks for loungewear you can wear all winter and prepare to chill.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.