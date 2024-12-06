The air’s getting crisper, the days darker — and we’re more than ready to embrace the season of loungewear, trading the busy buzz for some serious downtime in teddy-soft styles. If an all-day luxury pyjama marathon sounds like your kind of autumn ritual, this is your moment. After all, now’s the perfect time to prep for cosy nights in, whether you’re gathering with family for holiday celebrations or indulging in a little “me” time on the sofa after work. Speaking of work, why not treat yourself to a little work-from-home wardrobe refresh? An early Christmas gift for yourself — think of it as a pre-EOY bonus.
Our curated picks range, starting with throw-on-and-go sweatshirts and bottoms sets that take you from the sofa to a coffee date. Plus, more polished polos, half-zips and wide-leg joggers that are perfectly home-office-appropriate and can double as legitimate daytime attire. Picture: button-down shirts, blazers and wool coats in the mix. Oh, your favourite tailored trousers and baggy jeans.
So sit back and explore our list of the best women's loungewear. From fresh silhouettes and colours to layer-able separates you can mix and match, each piece has “cosy season” written all over it.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.