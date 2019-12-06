The Hays Code Made Hollywood Hell On Earth For Women

In one film, the heroine moves to the big city, after years of her father pimping her out to seedy bar patrons, with the express goal of using men to get what she wants. She sleeps her way to success and happiness. In another, the female lead can’t choose between two men, so she decides to live with — and date — them both. A third plot features a woman who owns a car company by day; by night, she sleeps with all her employees because she’s decided to “treat men the exact way they’ve always treated women.” After finding out her husband cheated on her, yet another character immediately seduces his best friend to “balance the books” — and she goes on to win an Oscar for Best Actress for her performance.