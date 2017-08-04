Can you tell me how you got started in porn?

"I didn't deliberately choose this path in life. At the age of 45, I asked [my then-husband] for a divorce. But two years after my divorce, with my 47th birthday coming up, I found myself in a depression. [I was] lonely and alone, and I wanted to kill myself. At that point, I'd been celibate for 12 years, but the one thing I wanted to do [before I killed myself] was experience sex and intimacy one last time. And since I didn't have the confidence to go out and meet someone in the usual practice, I decided to hire an escort. I planned this beautiful day. I booked a suite at a five-star hotel, I made beautiful dinner reservations, and I booked theatre tickets for the two of us. The whole experience was so wonderful that I decided I wanted to experience more. I wanted to see my escort again.