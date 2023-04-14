Vibrant spring colors were a hit for a few of the WNBA hopefuls, and Brea Beal did not disappoint in a hot pink tailored power suit. Beal excitedly revealed that her favorite color is pink — so much so that when she got her individual lashes done for draft night, she made sure to request that hot pink strips be included in the set. Though she doesn’t necessarily identify as a beauty girl, Beal simply cannot go without one beauty essential: lashes. "I love lashes,” she said. “A lot of the lash girls know that when they’re off, you feel like a whole different person" For the rest of her glam, however, she wanted to lean into her preference for understated makeup for her draft night. "I’m more of a natural girl, and if I do makeup, it’s more of like concealer because I feel like if I try to go for a full face, it would be a whole different shade than my neck." She trusted her makeup artist fully, and they went for a soft glam look with a little smokiness at the lash line and a pop of pink to align with her outfit.