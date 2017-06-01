10 Cool Wine Racks To Show Off Your Bottle Collection

Having a glass of wine at a restaurant is a lovely experience, but the same can be said about drinking at home. There's just something about a glass of vino after a long day — preferably with lit candles and light jazz music — that feels like the ultimate self-care ritual.
With summer on its way, our need for rosés and various summery wines is at an all-time high. Since stacking up the bottles on your kitchen counter will only create unnecessary clutter, an organization solution should be called in place. Wine racks are not only a great way to keep your bottles neatly displayed, they can often pass for cool design objects. We've rounded up 10 chic and functional designs for every budget to keep your wine tower stylish and orderly.