But There's One Catch...

Canned wine's one drawback? It might just be a little too good. In a canned format, it can be easy to knock back a few cans without even realizing it, and that can go to your head, literally. Both Lila and Archer Roose come in 250 ml cans that look pretty small — until you realize that's about a third of a regular bottle of wine. And those cans are actually on the smaller side. Underwood, another popular canned wine brand, has 375 ml a can, or half a bottle. That's a lot more wine per serving than you'd get from a regular pour of wine, which is around 125 ml, or a sixth a bottle of wine. Even if you consider a pour you'd serve yourself at home to be a little bit larger, at 6 oz, that's still around 177 ml, and less than a typical can.