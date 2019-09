You Can Now Take A Bath In Wine — Because Monday

So what are the supposed wellness benefits of a red wine bath? And how is the bacchanalian pursuit even remotely related to making you look and feel better? Supposedly, it all has to do with the antioxidants in red wine. These antioxidants have been associated with everything from slowing down your skin's aging process and fighting off free radicals, to helping ward off stress-related diseases . As for the wine bath itself, it has been claimed that it can help improve circulation (although, to be fair, warm baths of any liquid will do this).