You Can Now Take A Bath In Wine — Because Monday

So, what was the actual wine therapy like? Before you get too excited, let me just warn you: You're not actually bathing in just red wine. It's a combination of things like grape protein, table wine solution, virgin grape juice, two bottles of organic red wine, and hot water. My wine therapist swiftly shut down my half-hopeful query as to whether I'd get drunk from "the wine seeping through my skin." Absolutely not, she said, although she did offer me a glass of organic wine which, considering I forgot to have breakfast, did a solid job of getting me halfway there. Who's the real winner here?