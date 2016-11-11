Raise Your Hand If You Want To Bathe In Red Wine RN

Most Fridays, we could all use a glass or two of wine. But after the week we've had, many of us might want to just bathe in the stuff — and thanks to an amazing spa in Japan, you actually can.
According to Yahoo! Beauty, a spa in Hakone, Japan, called Yunessun Spa Resort lets you float around in a red-wine Jacuzzi, which is the spa experience we didn't know we needed until now. Not the merlot type? The spa also offers coffee and green-tea soaks.
Red-wine treatments (also called vinotherapy) are also available in the States, but those typically involve a concoction of vine-leaf and grape extracts — not just a house red poured straight from the bottle, which could be drying.
But honestly, today, we don't care. We just want to swim in merlot. Or a full-bodied Malbec. Or, hell, we'll take two-buck Chuck. #TGIF, friends.
According to Yahoo! Beauty, a spa in Hakone, Japan, called Yunessun Spa Resort lets you float around in a red-wine Jacuzzi, which is the spa experience we didn't know we needed until now. Not the merlot type? The spa also offers coffee and green-tea soaks.
Red-wine treatments (also called vinotherapy) are also available in the States, but those typically involve a concoction of vine-leaf and grape extracts — not just a house red poured straight from the bottle, which could be drying.
But honestly, today, we don't care. We just want to swim in merlot. Or a full-bodied Malbec. Or, hell, we'll take two-buck Chuck. #TGIF, friends.
Advertisement