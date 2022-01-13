Wild One’s Top-Rated Pet Goods Are Up To 40% Off During This Rare Sample Sale

Even if you don’t have a pup of your own, chances are you’ve spotted Wild One’s stylish harness-and-leash combos (or equally stylish pet totes) all over your Instagram. (I personally couldn’t get away from the #content, even before adopting my Pomeranian-mix rescue pup, Miso.)
That said, if you are a proud pet parent, listen up: Wild One’s kicking off an epic sample sale today the likes of which have never before been seen from the buzzy, rarely-on-sale brand. While the NYC-based dog label — which is now stocked on shelves at Target, Petco, and Nordstrom, to name a few bigwig retailers — has been known to host quite the epic Black Friday event, this marks the first-ever blowout sample sale, where top-rated, coveted best-sellers are seriously priced to move. Hero products like the fan-favorite padded harnesses start at $28.80 (down from $48) and durable leashes can be copped for a serious steal at $34.80 and up (from $58). Not looking to invest in your pup's walk wardrobe? Already-affordable add-ons like poop bags (you can never have too many), organic baked treats, and cleaning wipes are whittled down to sub-$10 prices.
The price-chopped fun lasts from now through January 21, but since we anticipate hot items and colorways to sell out fast, we suggest shopping the best stuff ASAP. Below, find the essential add-to-cart must-haves.
Harness,
$48 $38.40
These super-soft harnesses — available in four sizes — aren't just a head-turning piece of dog-wear; they're comfy, easy to get on and off, and machine-washable (playtime can be messy). I myself would cop another, but Miso already owns four – oops?
Collar,
$38 $22.80
As much as we adore a bougie leather collar, the truth is that they can sometimes wear out easily. Enter these durable, flexible poly accessories that are dirt- and odor-resistant and oh-so-easy to clean with soap and water.
Leash,
$58 $40.60
Wild One's stylish, premium leashes are among the priciest items — especially if you purchase à la carte vs. in a bundle — so the fact that they're marked down at all is cause for celebration.
Conditioning Shampoo,
$12 $7.20
This human-grade dog shampoo is gentle enough for sensitive pups' skin and coats, yet gets the job done. Plus, it's vegan, paraben and sulfate (SLS) free, and formulated sans dyes, fragrances, or chemical detergents.
Grooming Wipes,
$10 $7
These aloe-infused (and biodegradable!) grooming towelettes are perfect for a quick coat refresh or post-walk paw wipe-down.
Triangle Tug,
$16 $11.20
Even the most rough-and-tumble pups will be unable to destroy these rubbery triangle rope toys, perfect for playing tug with your dog. (They also come in a sized-down version for the delicate smol breeds.)
Organic Fruit Salad Treats,
$8 $6.40
With an ingredient list that you can pronounce, you’ll feel good about rewarding your dog with these organic, baked treats, loaded with barley, apple, and banana.
Bowl,
$25 $17.50
These doggie bowls can be customized with your pup's name (or anything else), or left clean for a minimal look. (Bonus: they're dishwasher safe.)
Poop Bags,
$8 $5.60
A pack (or two) of these biodegradable poop bags (in a v. chic shade of blush) is the perfect add-on to any Wild One haul.
