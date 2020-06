Everything You Need For A Splash-Free Outdoor Pee This Summer

Yesterday, Vice health reporter Hannah Smothers asked a question that’s been on everyone’s mind since outdoor-only socializing became the new normal: Where will we pee this summer? With quarantine restrictions lifting and many bars and restaurants setting up outdoor seating and booze to-go , we’ve plenty to fill our bladders with, but nowhere to empty them. And it’s not just an issue for bar-hopping city-dwellers — those of us who are headed to the beach or the woods for some good, clean socially distant fun will also find themselves without a place to tinkle. What’s a gal to do?