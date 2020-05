14 Fashion-Forward Places To Buy A Wedding Dress Online

In the past, quality issues and limited return policies may have prevented brides from buying their wedding dress online, but we’re now living in the golden age of the online bridal shop. With the arrival of wedding shops from the likes of e-commerce retailers like MatchesFashion, the selection is as fashion-forward as it’s ever been. Bridal brands like Floravere, who are disrupting the industry by making it more transparent and the experience more tech-savvy, are also on the rise. In addition to offering stylish wedding wares, these places also offer the convenience of buying your accessories all in the same place, making the experience seamless for brides who are not looking to spend their time going to several stores.