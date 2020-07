How To Find Out What Causes A Company Supports Before You Shop

The question of how to buy ethically has become more pressing in 2020 than ever before. It’s true that at the start of coronavirus quarantine, we struggled to buy certain supplies — like flour or toilet paper — at all, making it more difficult to live sustainably or avoid certain companies. But that’s less of a problem now, and both COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter protests have awakened in many of us a higher consciousness about where our money is going. It’s not enough to just say that we’re for racial equality — we know that our actions and choices have to back that up. We have to consider: By shopping with this brand, am I also giving money to the police? Am I supporting politicians who support racist policies? Am I harming the environment, knowing that climate change has a disproportionate impact on Black communities ? Who am I helping to exploit when I use this product?