What To Actually Wear To All Those Outdoor Weddings

Weddings are difficult enough to get dressed for, so when a wedding is outdoors, well, it makes things even more complicated. First, you need shoes that won't be a total disaster on grassy or hilly terrains. Two, you need to be prepared for whatever the weather might have in store (high humidity, thunderstorms, who knows). Add the fact that an outdoor wedding tends to have a totally different, more relaxed vibe, and you need a look to match.