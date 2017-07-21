What To Actually Wear To All Those Outdoor Weddings

Weddings are difficult enough to get dressed for, so when a wedding is outdoors, well, it makes things even more complicated. First, you need shoes that won't be a total disaster on grassy or hilly terrains. Two, you need to be prepared for whatever the weather might have in store (high humidity, thunderstorms, who knows). Add the fact that an outdoor wedding tends to have a totally different, more relaxed vibe, and you need a look to match.
Since it's late-summer and wedding season is in full-force, we're constantly thinking of clever outfits that are both practical and photo-worthy. Of course, you're always safe in a non-white dress, but outdoor affairs are a prime opportunity to experiment with suits, skirts, jumpsuits, and beyond — they're also the perfect chance to finally wear the basket bag or statement earrings you've been saving for the right occasion. Here's how to put all those pieces to use.