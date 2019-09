How Pre-Run Meals Can Make Or Break Your Workout

Pre-race jitters might make you apprehensive to eat, but depending on the length of the event, you might need a little something in your stomach at the starting line — and while you're on the course — Chag says. Running races that last two to three hours (like a half marathon) might require up to 60 grams of carbs per hour, she explains. Anything more than three hours would need even more, about 90 grams per hour. "These numbers depend on a lot of factors, so pay attention to how your body feels as you go," she says. "If you’re running out of steam you likely need a bit more." And, as the saying goes, don't try anything new on race day.