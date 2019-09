To get a sense of how that happens, it's important to understand how erections work. Penises have an artery on both the right and left sides called the cavernosal arteries . When a person with a healthy penis is aroused, those arteries dilate to maximize blood flow into the penis while compressing the veins on the outside, Dr. Cohen says. This creates a state of blood flow into the penis while preventing the blood from leaking out of the penis — a.k.a. a boner. Additionally, penises have nerves that run along the top side, and those nerve fibers are responsible for all the lovely sensations that come from sexual pleasure.