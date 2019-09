Is This Scientific Breakthrough The Fountain Of Youth We've Been Waiting For?

In March, the biotechnology firm EpiGentek , which specializes in epigenetic research, announced that it would lend technological and financial backing to the skin-care startup EpigenCare . This partnership could carry serious weight as beauty companies seek to utilize the new information in ways that benefit — and make sense to — consumers: EpigenCare's main service is a direct-to-consumer at-home test that collects DNA from the surface of the skin (to assess its current state, as opposed to a saliva-based test), which are then sent to the lab for sequencing to measure everything from moisture-retention capabilities and sensitivity response to cell regeneration and oxidation. From there, a database will then algorithmically find the best ingredients and products to address those unique individual factors, which vary from person to person. It's an ambitious venture — and still in fundraising stages — but as far as truly personalized skin care goes, it's one of the most promising yet.