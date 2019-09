Meet The Brains Behind The Future Of Beauty

Social media’s role in the beauty industry has been fundamental to the rise of "skintellectualism," which has been seen firsthand by beauty influencer Caroline Hirons . “I’ve changed the depth of my product reviews from ‘this is really nice, it’ll be out next week’ to me listing whether something is vegan, if it’s appropriate for certain allergies, who the ingredients would be suitable for,” she tells Refinery29. “It’s because of the readers’ demands — they give me my best questions.” Dr. Sturm also recognizes a rise in her customers' standards: “I’ve seen a significant rise in consumers coming to me as an expert, which can also be attributed to the rise of social media. I spend at least an hour every day answering questions sent via social media — I love doing that because I get to receive real feedback and questions, plus an insight into their skin concerns.”