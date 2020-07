CBG May Be The New CBD, But Proceed With Caution

If you think CBD has taken over our lives these past few years, you'd be right. It's in our bathroom cabinets, our beauty drawers, and it's even infiltrated our tampons — yes, really. But CBD is just one of the many cannabinoid compounds found in the hemp plant. In fact, there are over 100 of them. So it was only a matter of time before some other similar chemical began gaining traction in the wellness world. And it looks like that chemical is going to be cannabigerol, or CBG.