As you were transitioning your wardrobe from fall to winter, did you spot a couple of things you feel like you just bought and never wore? Did you really need that sweater, or did you just kinda want it? Has your style evolved since last season, and suddenly it seems like you have "nothing to wear?" If any of this sounds like you, don't worry. It sounds like us, too.



As it turns out, even the industry's most fashionable, like supermodel Devon Windsor and nightlife maven Lyz Olko, catch themselves in a style rut every now and then, splurging on unnecessary pieces and getting a serious case of buyer's remorse. Regardless of the season, you should be able to divide your wardrobe between wants and needs: the pieces that will last years and never go out of style, versus those you bought on a whim and probably could have done without. To help bring some clarity to both categories, we asked 13 so-stylish women to reflect on what they brought home this year and get honest about what they're taking into 2016 — and what they definitely could've left on the shelf.