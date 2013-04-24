Wendy Nichol, our go-to New York designer for luxuriously handcrafted everything (from diamonds to the perfect leather bucket bag), is adding an additional shop in Nolita, and she's bringing her wares with her. "I loved the store because it has an original window front like our Sullivan Street location and it has the original tin ceiling, which I guilded in copper to cast a magical glow over our heads. We have two work benches there, and I have double our leather-making production capabilities! It's great because it is also a retail space in the front. We call it the 'dark sexy sister' to Sullivan Street," says Nichol
Magical glow? Yet dark 'n' sexy? Sounds like the latest collection itself. Like the space, the jewelry and leather goods are special and well-crafted. The rings and earrings are inspired by Freemason symbols and astrology signs and are set with black and white diamonds in 18k gold. The bags, in our favorite slouchy silhouette, come in several iterations that prove when it comes to Wendy Nichol, there's no wrong choice. Click through, stop by, and start saving.
