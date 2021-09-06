Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Absolutely, there was no other option after high school other than a four-year university. My mother went into full-on panic when I got rejected from the state's university, which was everyone's safety school. I ended up at another four-year public university (out of state), which was funded entirely by my parents. They immigrated here in the early '80s for a better future for themselves and their children. My parents set up college funds for all of us, which is how tuition and room and board were covered. I worked during the summers to get experience in my field and earn some money to pay for gas/tolls and other personal use (going out with friends, shopping, etc.). It's not as peachy keen as it sounds; my parents divorced when I was in middle school and money was always a point of contention between them.