Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes and no. My parents' biggest concern was that I not go into significant debt in pursuit of my career. They would have been happy if I chose to attend a trade school or community college. However, I knew I wanted to go away to college to get the college experience since I was a pretty big loner in high school and knew I hadn't met "my people" yet. I'm very grateful that my parents paid the tuition portion of my college expenses (~$5,000 per year) and I paid for room and board (and eventually rent and living expenses when I moved off campus junior year). I worked 10-20 hours per week in high school, so I had some significant savings by the time I went to college. I worked part-time during college and had various full-time jobs during the summer months. I graduated with $8,500 in student loans and paid them off a year or so after I graduated thanks in large part to a year-long fellowship program, which provided a stipend to go towards loans.