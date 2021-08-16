6 a.m. — I'm up extra early today because my friend, F., and I are heading to Arizona for a quick weekend trip and I want to get out of work as soon as possible since this is last minute and I have EVERYTHING to do. As I am rushing out the door, I realize something is amiss...could it be that my entire house, yard, driveway, and truck are covered in shaving cream and toilet paper?!?!?!?! I've said it before and I'll say it again: teenage girls are the worst. I spend the next 20 minutes cleaning up the truck enough to be able to drive to work. As I'm driving, toilet paper is flowing out of the truck bed like ribbons so I just pretend I meant to do that. I already had a mobile wash scheduled at my office this morning and when I show up my car wash guy just laughs and lets me know he'll take care of it. $20 for the cleaning, $15 for the tip. $35