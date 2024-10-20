Your Horoscope This Week: October 20 To 26

Meanwhile, on the 24th, the quarter moon in Cancer provides you with the opportunity to reflect on the dynamics of your closest relationships, particularly the romantic ones. What do you feel like you still have to release ever since last week’s Aries full moon? Perhaps it’s certain patterns of behavior that do you more harm than good, or perhaps it’s what you’ve accepted in other people’s behavior that you’re now ready to nip in the bud. Radical honesty with yourself and your partner(s) is advised, even if it initially makes either or all of you uncomfortable.