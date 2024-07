Your Horoscope This Week: July 28 To August 3

The first few days of August will also have you reflecting on ways you can let out your truth more consistently with people closest to you. Your sector of money and self-esteem is activated by Mars and Jupiter in Gemini , indicating that in order to get more of what you want, you have to be willing to ask for it, loud and clear. You can start off journaling your desires to yourself first, or leaving yourself a voice note, or even recording a video journal. Then, when you feel ready, repeat the process with the people who have been waiting to understand what’s going on inside that brilliant mind of yours. This will help you feel more emotionally secure.