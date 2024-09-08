Your Horoscope This Week: September 8 To 14

Skymates, we’re in an eclipse passage, meaning that we are just a few days away from the first eclipse of the season: the lunar eclipse in Pisces. With the energy of last week’s Virgo new moon still going strong, and with Mercury, the planet of communication, re-entering its home sign of Virgo on the 8th, this is a prime week for decluttering, eliminating non-essentials and being more intentional about how you spend your time and who you spend it with.
This is also the first full week that we’re experiencing where Mars, the planet of action, is in Cancer, the sign of the home. Our priorities this week should be tending to our homes, creating a safe haven within our own selves and making sure we aren’t letting passive-aggressiveness take over our relationships. It’s best to clear the air before next week’s eclipse strikes so if there’s something you need to get off your chest, now’s the time to do so. Venus’ presence in Libra will help smooth over any ruffled feathers and allow you to remain open to outside perspectives.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, with Mercury re-entering its home sign of Virgo this week, your sector of health, wellness and routine is activated. If you’ve been meaning to get back into a fitness routine, this is an ideal week to take this journey seriously. However, since we’re approaching next week’s lunar eclipse in your spirituality sector, you’re being asked to slow your roll and not be overactive. Instead, focus on more grounding physical activities you can do, or simple, nurturing meals you can cook, rather than feeling like you have to make extreme lifestyle changes. The step-by-step approach is more sustainable.
Your planetary ruler Mars is spending its first full week in Cancer, and even though Mars doesn’t always feel at home in Cancer, it is further accentuating the need for you to re-evaluate your relationship with work. Because let’s face it, Aries, you tend to be all or nothing in many of the aspects of your life, but Mars in Cancer encourages you to validate yourself internally first. Rest can be productive, too — especially when we’re in such an astrologically potent eclipse season as we are now. Mars in Cancer is a reminder that sometimes to get to your destination all you have to do is feel grateful for everything you’ve traversed and just chill.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, this has been quite an interesting Virgo season because it is infused with more airy energy than you may typically be used to. For example, your planetary ruler Venus is in Libra for a few more weeks and this is completely shaking up the way you tend to look at your relationships. You may not feel as controlling or obsessed, and this is because you’re learning the art of healthy detachment.
However, with Mercury re-entering Virgo this week, you may fall into the trap of being way too critical of yourself for past mistakes. This is particularly due to Pluto being retrograde in your fellow Earth sign of Capricorn until November 19. Make it your mission to use Mars’ recent entrance into Cancer as an opportunity to forgive yourself for past mistakes. You can decide to reframe the experiences that you feel shame or guilt about and view them as stepping stones and learning opportunities for where you are heading from this point on.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, with your planetary ruler Mercury re-entering Virgo, a sign it also rules, you are paying more attention to the little details of life that you usually skip. For example, if you have not yet completed your taxes or important documentation, this is a great week to roll your sleeves up and get things done. You are in the mood to complete pending tasks that you’ve been procrastinating on for weeks, months or even years. This is largely due to Pluto, the planet of transformation, being in Capricorn until November 19 and forcing you to face the parts of your life that you usually hide away from. This most likely means you have to do the work to experience the rewards that Jupiter in Gemini is ready to shower you with.
Mars, the planet of action, is now in Cancer for the next six weeks and this is activating your sector of money and self-esteem. The best way to make use of this transit is to make sure that you are emotionally solid. This may be challenging because we are in an eclipse portal, which can make your own emotions hard to understand. But as you spend time with your own self and avoid distracting yourself with people who may not have your best interest at heart, you will gain clarity regarding those who do have your best interest at heart, and it will be easier for your nervous system to be regulated as a result.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, how does it feel to be the universe’s favorite? This is totally how you should view yourself this week because Mars, the planet of action, is spending its first full week in your sign. Yes, it’s true: Mars is not always in its most empowered state when it’s traveling through Cancer but that’s mainly because Mars is associated with going going going, and you are a sign associated with being able to slow down intuitively and process your reality. Trust that aligning with your instinct can take you further than always choosing a practical or action-oriented path. So for you to have a wonderful experience with Mars and Cancer, you should fully trust her intuition above all.
With Mercury now in Virgo and harmonizing with your Cancer nature, you are encouraged to make sure you remain grounded. This means stretching your body, spending time in nature, reading a great book, drinking tea and getting rest regularly. Because you are ruled by the moon, and the upcoming lunar eclipse is in Pisces next week, you are tapped into the vibrations of the eclipse more than the other zodiac signs, and this is making you more sensitive, moody and introverted. Give yourself as much alone time as needed but if it’s also possible to get cuddles and snuggles, say yes to those too.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, your money sector is popping right now. Not only is the sun in Virgo but the planet of communication, Mercury, has re-entered Virgo as well. While you’ll be thinking of more practical ways to increase your income, this is also a powerful transit for finding personal ways to boost your own self-esteem. First and foremost, be your own source of validation. With Mars, the planet of action, now in Cancer for the next six weeks, your sector of spirituality and healing is highlighted, and this indicates that if there are lingering insecurities from your past that you feel the need to address, then these next few weeks will allow you to do so.
Make sure to prioritize your physical and psychological health this week because you’re still adjusting to Pluto being back in your sector of health and wellness until November 19. This means that if you have not had an annual check-up yet, or if you’ve just been putting way too much pressure on yourself lately, you may have a wake-up call this week prior to eclipse season which asks you to prioritize your wellness journey and not put too much on your plate. Learning how to say no and delegate responsibly will be a lifesaver.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, now that Mercury, your ruling planet, is back in your sign, you’re feeling excited about what life has in store for you. But at the same time, this transit can increase your feelings of criticism towards yourself and others. Use Venus’ presence in Libra to harmonize your desire for perfection with your realization that perfection is an illusion. The more you can infuse a sense of humor into your life, the more you’ll feel self-aware and more compassionate for yourself and others.
With Mars currently in Cancer in your sector of friendship and social networks, you’ll benefit from intentionally making time for connecting with loved ones and your ride-or-dies. You may have been in your own bubble during Mercury’s retrograde but this week, on the 12th, the post-shadow period of the retrograde ends. This will make you feel more social and outgoing, particularly because we are experiencing Venus in its home sign of Libra in your sector of security and self-esteem. Hanging out with the right people who bring out your light will have a prosperous effect on your mood and overall journey this week.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, this is a week for being very clear about what your mind, body and soul need to feel fulfilled. With Venus still traveling through your sign and Mercury, the planet of communication, re-entering Virgo and activating your sector of healing and closure, you may have a wake-up call about ways that you’ve overextended yourself and compromised too many of your own needs in order to make sure other people feel happy. But what about your own happiness? What is your heart telling you that you need to prioritize in order to feel more centralized in the narrative of your own life?
Since we are in an eclipse passage, you may not start to receive the responses to this series of questions until your new moon in Libra — which happens to be a solar eclipse — occurs on October 2. But with the sun and Mercury currently in your spirituality sector, this is definitely a great week to brainstorm what the answers to those questions might be. You may just wanna chill with your journal, a therapist or a trusted friend and let it all out to them… It will make you feel so much more at ease.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, how are you feeling now that your planetary ruler Mars is in your fellow water sign of Cancer? While Mars tends to feel better when it’s in your sign (where it feels at home), since your sector of expansion, travel, media, publishing and philosophy is activated by Mars’ current transit in Cancer, you’re likely to benefit from this watery and deeply intuitive transit. The main thing to be aware of is that it can make you moodier than usual, which can lead to you suppressing or masking your true feelings, thus triggering passive-aggressive tendencies within you. Finding a healthy outlet for what you’re experiencing internally is essential to peacefully flowing through this transit.
With Mercury back in its home sign of Virgo, you’re thinking about your friendships and how much they’ve changed these past few years. The recent Virgo new moon is inviting you to reflect on ways that you can be a better friend to others, especially if you’ve been focused on ways that people were not good enough friends to you. Reframe that reflection by deciding to put out the energy that you seek to receive. For example, if you want to feel prioritized, make sure you’re not taking two weeks to respond to a friend’s voice note if they’ve lovingly checked up on you. Regularly and consistently prioritize them, too. Show the universe what you want to receive and make room to receive it by moving with the faith that it is already yours.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, with Pluto back in Capricorn in your sector of money and self-esteem, you may be shook at your own ability to stay focused on the long game right now. This is highlighted by the fact that we’re in Virgo season and it’s challenging you to be honest about ways you can better show up for yourself and your legacy. Because as much as it’s empowering to be the most free-spirited sign of the zodiac, sometimes you run away from life’s responsibilities and pretend that everything’s absolutely fine, even though your foundation is crumbling. Fortunately, the energy of Mercury having re-entered Virgo is allowing you to create a game plan for solidifying your foundation.
Meanwhile, with Mars in Cancer for the next six weeks, your sector of depth, merging and other people’s money is activated. This is a great week for applying for scholarships, loans, paying off debt, asking for greater support and looking into ways you can heal generational wounds related to the concept of abundance and reciprocity. Have you been really stingy with your money lately? Alternatively, have you had no self-control and spent recklessly or been overly generous? Reflect on these questions while giving yourself plenty of grace and compassion. You know better now, so you’ll make better choices.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, most people have no idea how much work you’ve been putting into your self-transformation journey since 2008, when Pluto first entered your sign. Now that Pluto is back in your sign for its final stretch during our lifetime, you may feel like you’re nearing the end of your chrysalis period. Avoid the tendency to immediately jump into a new responsibility, mission or purpose. With Mars now in Cancer, the best thing you can do is let love in. There are so many people in your life who just wanna love up on you, but you’ve been so busy chasing your dreams and plotting your next move that you might not be giving them the attention they deserve. Consider this a gentle nudge to close your laptop and open up your heart.
This may be easier said than done because Mercury is now back in Virgo, a super practical and success-oriented Earth sign, just like you. This could lead to you filling up your to-do list with plenty of busy work and not being present enough with life’s blessings. Tap into the energy of Venus currently traveling through Libra, and try to spend time with air sign friends such as Gemini, Libra or Aquarius this week. Lightening your mood and easing your mind is key to tapping into this eclipse season’s magic.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, how are you feeling now that Pluto is taking a break from traveling through your sign? You’ve been invited to explore your subconscious thoughts and make sure that some of your previous wounding is healed, or at least on the journey of being healed. Sometimes people assume that you’re so emotionally detached that you have no emotions at all, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. And now that Mars is in Cancer for the next six weeks, in your sector of health and wellness, your wellbeing is tied to how much you can tend to your own emotions. This isn’t the time to ignore what your intuition’s trying to get you to understand. Open your eyes (especially your third eye) and see.
Meanwhile, Mercury is back in its home sign of Virgo in your sector of outside resources, wealth and psychological truth. This means you’ll be able to see through people like an X-ray. They can be intimidated by what you reveal, even if you don’t use verbal ways to express yourself. Use this gift of deep awareness wisely and begin by looking at your own self in the mirror and making sure that you’re living a life that’s in alignment with your values, and that you’re not just being a contrarian or rebel for the sake of it. What is your "why" and purpose right now, Aquarius? By the end of this week, you may have an unexpected yet game-changing answer.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, do less this week, not more. We’re a week away from your Pisces lunar eclipse full moon taking place on September 17. Eclipses are energetically intense and with Saturn and Neptune both retrograde in your sign right now, you’ve been feeling the influence of this upcoming eclipse since the beginning of the month. So even if you have lots of plans for what you want to achieve this month, your body may have other plans for you. It’s completely normal to feel sleepy, moody, horny and want to be in your own little bubble during this eclipse passage.
The fact that Mars is in your fellow water sign of Cancer for the next six weeks further highlights your desire to take it easy right now. With Mercury back in its home sign of Virgo, your sector of partnership and marriage is prioritized. So even if you have to withdraw in order to regenerate this week, you may benefit from doing so with a cosmic being who sees and celebrates your light. Someone who makes you laugh, someone with whom you feel safe, someone you can cry in front of, someone who gives the best hugs. This may also be a pet. The key is not to self-isolate too much but find a balance between solitude and connection.