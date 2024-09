Your Horoscope This Week: September 8 To 14

Aquarius, how are you feeling now that Pluto is taking a break from traveling through your sign ? You’ve been invited to explore your subconscious thoughts and make sure that some of your previous wounding is healed, or at least on the journey of being healed. Sometimes people assume that you’re so emotionally detached that you have no emotions at all, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. And now that Mars is in Cancer for the next six weeks, in your sector of health and wellness, your wellbeing is tied to how much you can tend to your own emotions. This isn’t the time to ignore what your intuition’s trying to get you to understand. Open your eyes (especially your third eye) and see.