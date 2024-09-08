Your Horoscope This Week: September 8 To 14

Mars, the planet of action, is now in Cancer for the next six weeks and this is activating your sector of money and self-esteem. The best way to make use of this transit is to make sure that you are emotionally solid. This may be challenging because we are in an eclipse portal, which can make your own emotions hard to understand. But as you spend time with your own self and avoid distracting yourself with people who may not have your best interest at heart, you will gain clarity regarding those who do have your best interest at heart, and it will be easier for your nervous system to be regulated as a result.