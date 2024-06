Your Horoscope This Week: June 9 To 15

Aries, this week you’ll feel like you made it through a milestone, as Mars wraps up its six-week journey in your sign on June 9. Its entrance into Taurus for the next month and a half is likely to be an auspicious time for you financially, but this is only possible if you allow yourself to be patient during this journey. Your money goals may not manifest with as much swiftness as you’d like, but that’s because the cosmos wants you to be more intentional about what financial security means to you and why. Your lesson during this transit is to not equate your self-worth with the amount of money in your bank account. Your wealth is beyond that.