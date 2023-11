Saturn Retrograde Is Over — It’s Time For Your Hopes To Come True

Saturn turns direct on its own day on Saturday. You can honor this with a simple candle magic ritual. You will need a black candle, as black is the color that corresponds to Saturn. But before you do anything else, write a letter of intention first, with an in-depth list of your aspirations. Place the letter under a bowl of cold water and put the seven-day prayer candle encased with glass (as a safety precaution) in the bowl before lighting it (doing so will ensure the candle doesn’t get overheated). Meditate on what needs to be released and what can help us grow while sparking the wick. As the candle burns, take note of how it’s burning — is the glass turning dark (denotes roads are opening), is the wick flickering (shows the energy is hard at work), are there any images imprinted on the glass (points to clues)? This helps us to become aware of what the spirits want us to see. Blow the candle out or use a snuffer and then relight it. Using frankincense incense is another way of embracing and honoring Saturn. Use it throughout the home to shift the vibes and to offer a fresh start.