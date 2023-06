Saturn Retrograde Will Have You Reevaluating Your Life

For those looking for — or who are in — love, this planetary backward spin will have us in a bit of a tizzy. But, it's nothing to be too wary of. According to Lisa Stardust , astrologer and author of The Love Deck, this retrograde "will create issues with commitments because it doesn’t know how to find structure and adhere to boundaries," she says. "It’s not known to form bonds. But it will karmically align us with partners who are at our level and push us to use our intuition to problem solve matters." We'll be doing some extra legwork when it comes to conflict resolution, but it's a good skill to work on as we continue through 2023.