Saturn Retrograde Will Have You Reevaluating Your Life

The next five months will have us reassessing our own boundaries, "which can prompt us to reflect and reassess how we protect and honour our own energy and energetic investment in others," Campos says. "It can arrive as a sort of reality check or cosmic course correction." She adds that Saturn retrograde is also a window of time to recommit to a particular goal and self-mastery in a particular area of our lives, so if you've given up on a specific project — writing a novel, perhaps, or attending art classes — this is your sign to pick them back up.