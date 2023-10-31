Long ago, man relied on every crackle of a campfire to make it through frigid winter nights. Today, we have central heating, but we can recapture the more intangible benefits of the glow of fire with every flicker of a 100% soy wax, vegan, clean-burning, and cruelty-free candle atop a nightstand to feel mentally stable. Although different in essence, some could argue that those aromatic jars are just as needed for survival as the aforementioned prehistoric heaters. Yes, by "some" I mean me — and it's all because I sparked a couple of Spoken Flames' unique wooden wicks.
This Black woman-owned, Brooklyn-based home brand's site says it best: "When life gets crazy, we light candles." There's something about warm light waltzing atop molten wax and the cozy scents emanating from a fetching vessel that makes a hectic day feel serene. These candles, specifically, feature coconut-vegetable wax, untreated wooden wicks, custom essential oil blends, and affirming messages for an even more heightened, soothing experience. I received two of Spoken Flames' signature candles — its relaunched Autumn Ease as well as the seasonal Thankful fragrance — and pitted them against my frazzled New York-ified brain. Find out just how powerful of a sensory experience these candles provide and if they're truly essential for modern survival below.
About Spoken Flames
Spoken Flames is all about creating a tranquil environment by targeting multiple senses. The brand's product line provides a sensory candle experience in addition to an ambrosial vibe — we're talking golden shimmers, sizzling wooden wicks, and positive affirmations with every sleek, timeless jar. On the technical side, all candles on its site currently retail for $34 and feature a dual wooden wick, coconut wax blend, and 50+ hour burn time.
The Scent
I've assessed many a candle, and the first test always starts at the box. If you can smell it through the outer packaging, then it's one hell of a find. While I had to open the brown mailer first, I didn't have to take the candles from their individual boxes to get a light burst of the scent. Although they were not as potent as others I've tried in the past, I would agree with the brand's on-site product descriptions that claim they are "generously scented."
Spoken Flames' site also mentions that its Autumn Ease candle (snuggled up in those dashing grey jars, mind you) contains notes of bergamot, cedar embers, and fresh hay — which, should resemble "a leaf drifting through a crisp autumn breeze." The scent is more so a leisurely walk through the whimsical, Pinterest-perfect home featured in the staple '90s fall film Practical Magic. One sniff and suddenly Sandra Bullock was tossing her chocolate brown tresses over her shoulder and handing me a toasty vintage mug in her sun-drenched kitchen. Her welcome drink of choice? A glistening, luxurious Earl Grey brew. And leave it to Sally Owens (Bullock's character) to choose an expensive tea blend at that — the kind that expertly juxtaposes the refreshing zing of citrus against the bitter bite of black tea. (Yes, she gave it a practical stir with her telepathic magic.)
I will say, the bergamot is nestled beneath a more dominant, sweet scent. The pleasant note reminded my nose of Vaseline's Cocoa Radiant lotion — in more general terms, I'd say it was similar to shea butter. Before even lighting it, I deemed that Spoken Flames' cracked the code to a foolproof fall candle. I was impressed indeed.
The First Light
I'd yet to use a candle with a wooden wick and was eager to see the difference. Instantly, I noticed how fast the wick caught the flame. I essentially just tapped the wood with my match and it was ready to go. My usual fiber-wick-equipped candles normally require a five to 10-second hold, especially when fresh out of the package.
After about a minute or two, I noticed the sound. If a campfire crackles, then this candle sautés. The dancing flame gives off a lovely subtle sizzle akin to a water droplet evaporating on a moderately hot pan — except it sits at a lower, less sharp pitch. It's calming background noise to say the least. I burned the candle for hours and the sizzle did not cease once. It took about an hour for the autumnal aroma to flood my small, one-bedroom-apartment living room. Once it made an appearance, however, it stayed and was an excellent guest. The scent was apparent but not overpowering, sweet but not sickly, and definitely amped up the fall ambiance as I put up a few prints on my walls and recovered from my previous night out. This crackling candle made me want to host a fall dinner party and nonchalantly show off both its scent and unique nature. No, I don't own a dining table nor know how to cook — but I do have a luxe candle and know where to buy it again.
The Overall Experience
Listen, despite my poetry degree, I'm not much of a rose-colored, full-of-whimsy gal. I initially lit this candle for a good six hours, the burn was impressively slow (you get your money's worth), and the scent made my apartment feel easy like Sunday morning (even though I was quite hungover from Friday night). It also provided a tranquil aura with every light that did, in fact, slow down my New York-ified brain more than other, less-intentional candles. Ironically, it also excited me because I found it so fascinating.
That being said, mama, it's a candle — but a damn good candle that I will be ordering when it runs dry. Although it did not give me a spiritual experience, it catered to two out of five of my senses and provoked an emotion in me that made me eager to light it again. I think if I were more into inspirational quotes and performative self-care this would be a year-round staple. But as it stands, it's the perfect fall companion for even a harried editor who is skeptical of affirmations. Alas, I will be replenishing this crackling delight all fall long, and I think you should, too.
