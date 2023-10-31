After about a minute or two, I noticed the sound. If a campfire crackles, then this candle sautés. The dancing flame gives off a lovely subtle sizzle akin to a water droplet evaporating on a moderately hot pan — except it sits at a lower, less sharp pitch. It's calming background noise to say the least. I burned the candle for hours and the sizzle did not cease once. It took about an hour for the autumnal aroma to flood my small, one-bedroom-apartment living room. Once it made an appearance, however, it stayed and was an excellent guest. The scent was apparent but not overpowering, sweet but not sickly, and definitely amped up the fall ambiance as I put up a few prints on my walls and recovered from my previous night out. This crackling candle made me want to host a fall dinner party and nonchalantly show off both its scent and unique nature. No, I don't own a dining table nor know how to cook — but I do have a luxe candle and know where to buy it again.