Since the transit of Mars in Aries is an extremely desirable time, it assures that our sexual prowess is at a high. Think of this as a moment when we want to enchant our lives with spring fever by getting a fling with whom we can have fun . Mars in Aries loves to chase what they want and will always be on the lookout for new conquests, so it's important to play the field and to keep one’s options open. If you are in a committed relationship, you can use this time to keep things interesting in the boudoir by spicing things up. Don’t hold back on expressing your carnal urges — let your fantasies and kinks be known. Personal satisfaction is essential now, so ensure you are being taken care of by your partner or yourself.