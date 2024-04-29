Mars will enter Aries, one of its favorite signs, at 11:33 a.m. ET on April 30. The energy of Aries, a pure manifestation of fire, will be intensified by Mars, resulting in a surge of drive and motivation. Mars will ignite the flames and bring about necessary changes to set everything in motion. If there is anything we want to accomplish, the week ahead will give us the zest and inspiration to do so. From here on in, we are moving forward and not looking back. Full force ahead!
When Mars is in Aries, their combined energy creates an unstoppable force. Mars in Aries is known for its fierce passion and warrior-like nature, which means this planetary placement does not let anything stand in the way of attaining success. Mars in Aries is always ready to break down any obstacle or barrier that comes in its way. The confidence and drive exuded by this transit makes us feel as though we should win at all that we do, even if the stakes are high and competition is fierce. Even if this isn’t the case, we might believe it to be so and become fanatical about proving we are the best in every venture.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Mars and Aries have an impulsive energy, so it’s easy to feel that we need to act quickly, often without thinking things through. We might find ourselves wanting to jump into relationships or to make assumptions without having all the facts. It’s crucial to take a step back and carefully consider our thoughts and feelings before making any big decisions. If we act too quickly, we could end up regretting our choices. It’s important to avoid being arrogant or stubborn during this time and instead try to approach situations with an open mind.
We should also put our swords away! Trying to resolve situations with kindness instead of aggression can resolve a lot. It is better to let people discover the truth on their own terms instead of arguing, because Mars in Aries tends to be defensive. Don’t lock horns with the ram, let them come to their own conclusions. They will see the truth when they’re ready. Until then, don’t poke the ram. This will allow its soft and protective side to come out when safeguarding the people they care about.
Since the transit of Mars in Aries is an extremely desirable time, it assures that our sexual prowess is at a high. Think of this as a moment when we want to enchant our lives with spring fever by getting a fling with whom we can have fun. Mars in Aries loves to chase what they want and will always be on the lookout for new conquests, so it's important to play the field and to keep one’s options open. If you are in a committed relationship, you can use this time to keep things interesting in the boudoir by spicing things up. Don’t hold back on expressing your carnal urges — let your fantasies and kinks be known. Personal satisfaction is essential now, so ensure you are being taken care of by your partner or yourself.
This year, Mars in Aries is using its power for good. May 3 marks a transformative and restorative time as Mars and Pluto work together to bring about positive change. With the support of Pluto, we are encouraged to utilize our energy and break free from anything that is holding us back. On May 19, Mars links up with the north node of destiny, providing us with the courage and boldness to make the necessary changes in our lives. And on May 29, Mars connects with the healing centaur, Chiron, offering us a chance to embark on a new spiritual path.
One thing to remember, as Mars in Aries pushes us to new heights, is that we are in charge of our destiny. Mars in Aries is a tenacious force that will allow us to see that we can make our visions and dreams come true if we trust the process. It’s our life, and we can achieve whatever we want; we just have to do the work.