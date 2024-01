Your Horoscope This Week: January 28 to February 3

Scorpio, no one knows how much you’ve been going through these past few weeks, because you’re so good at hiding it. Last week’s Leo full moon may have also led to you unconsciously putting on a mask and avoiding vulnerability in order to remain “strong.” But deep down, all you want is cuddles and love… And in order to receive what you want, you have to let down those tough walls you tend to place around your heart, as a self-protective measure. You have to allow yourself to be vulnerable. You have to make sure you’re not using work or productivity as an escape from facing your deepest feelings, especially now that Pluto, one of your planetary rulers, is squaring off (creating astrological friction) with your natal Scorpio sun . Face yourself and your life fully.