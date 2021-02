If you are not that kind of person, I would suggest really weighing up the pros and cons. For the price – the Theragun Prime costs £275 – and the fact that a foam roller or stretching can achieve similar results, there are far more accessible (and less jaw-juddering) ways to alleviate certain forms of tension. You could argue that you get a lot for your money (the Prime comes with four attachments for different kinds of targeting, plus the app guides you through several types of relief) but there is no guarantee that you’ll actually enjoy the sensation. Some people do, some people don’t: my colleague ended up with a bruised back when her over-enthusiastic boyfriend tried to get her to use it. Some people, like me, change their mind each time they use it. When it felt good I totally got the hype. But when the pain in my quads felt the same during use and no better later in the day, it didn’t feel worth it at all. The rest of the time, it felt like riding a bike down cobbled streets – an endurance test before you reach the smooth tarmac of the other side.