Uranus Direct Is Here & You’ll Take Major Leaps Forward

Uranus is one of the two planets that naturally rotate in the opposite direction of Earth (the other is Venus). When it is retrograde, it moves in an opposite orbit and at a leisurely pace, allowing us to take our time to reflect on what we need to develop in the future. Even when it moves at its normal pace, it still moves in a different direction to Earth, making it difficult for us to change. However, it’s vital that we use this time to improve our situations. We should aim to enhance, heal, and rebuild old structures to replace them with better ways of thinking and new foundations. Luckily, Pluto’s movement into Aquarius , which happens a week before Uranus turns direct, is providing us with the motivation to step outside our comfort zone and embrace progressiveness.