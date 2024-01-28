Your Horoscope This Week: January 28 to February 3

Now that Uranus, the Planet of Surprise, is direct in your fellow earth sign of Taurus for the next seven months, you’re in the mood to express yourself creatively and stop taking life too seriously. This may be easier said than done, as the Capricorn energy in the cosmos could lead to you putting more pressure on yourself to get your life together. But Uranus’ shift direct is here to remind you that life is about more than just work… At the end of your life, will people remember the countless promotions you received, or will they remember the way you decided to let your inner child lead and make life a work of art? It’s up to you to decide how to allocate your time so that you’re feeling balanced.