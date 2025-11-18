The New Moon In Scorpio Is Going To Be A Wild Ride
Get ready to rock ‘n’ roll! The second New Moon in spring occurs on November 20. The Scorpio New Moon is a rollercoaster of raw emotions and intensity. Prepare for the drama by meditating and cleaning our auras to ensure we aren't negging 24/7.
Hate to break it to you, but the New Moon in Scorpio is not going to be a walk in the park. It is a sensitive time that is asking us to mend our spirit through acts of self-acceptance. This lunation aspects seven planets, five of which are moonwalking in the sky — wowza! They are: the Sun, Moon, and Mercury retrograde in Scorpio, Jupiter retrograde in Cancer, Saturn retrograde in Pisces, Uranus retrograde in Taurus, and Neptune retrograde in Pisces. Before we freak out from the cosmos, let’s put this all together so we can understand what to expect.
Obviously, all these planets moonwalking in water signs will push us to be in our feelings and longing for the past. We may decide to connect with exes and old school friends to take a stroll down memory lane. Looking backward is ideal, if we are trying to heal. However, we must proceed with caution and care. Although our hearts will yearn for the chance to rekindle these relationships, we must protect ourselves to ensure we don't get hurt again. There is a tenderness lingering in the air that requires gentleness. If people can't give us that sentiment, we must focus on harnessing that emotion for ourselves.
Of course, Uranus's retrograde has a challenging vibe because it opposes the Sun, Moon, and Mercury retrograde. The Sun’s alignment to Mercury retrograde creates “cazimi,” bringing truths to light. We are going to be shaken to the core by a big reveal. It's important to note that the clandestine information we receive could be about politics or pop culture — it doesn't necessarily guarantee we’re the hot topic. Pay attention to the news cycle that begins under this new moon because it will make headlines in the next several weeks. Personally, the need for security might force us to look inward and meditate on what makes us happy. As the saying goes, “out with the old and in with the new.” The same applies to securing our financial bag — implement a budget, focus on necessities, and set limits.
Later, Uranus and Neptune retrograde dance, make a little love, and get down to our desires (when they formally link up). Significant shifts bring us closer to our innermost visions, helping us tune into our goals. Being that both of these planets are retrograde, we may want to reassess former aspirations that were left on the back burner to find our way. Revisit the hopes and objectives from years ago to firmly plant our feet in the ground and make plans (which will be subject to revision because of the retrogrades). Journaling the steps could be a great asset to ensure we remain on task.
The day before the New Moon, on November 19, Venus in Scorpio harmonises with the Nodes of Destiny, allowing us to comprehend the romantic and financial possibilities that lie ahead. As a result, we are deciding who and what we are thinking about committing to. It may be confusing and frustrating, but it gives us a sense of where we are heading.
It would be remiss not to mention that the asteroid Lilith and Black Moon Lilith are in orbit with the degrees of the New Moon, adding fierceness to the events that will unfold. We are unleashing our darker and edgier sentiments, unapologetically letting our shadow selves be seen. We are tired of being swept to the sidelines and ignored. The upside of anger is that it can motivate us to take action that sparks change. So, be mad if you want to. Just use it to dismantle outdated institutions, practices, belief systems, and theories — not to cause irreparable harm to those we care about and ourselves.
The New Moon in Scorpio is going to be a wild ride. Be kind to yourself and others to swim through the deep and turbulent waters. Going with the flow could sweep us up in a sea of ambiguity, so keep one foot on the ground as an anchor. Remember, emotions and relationships are complex. Don't hold yourself to a standard or mindset because everything is in a state of evolution.
