Jupiter Retrograde Is Back & Good Luck Is Coming Your Way

As with every retrograde, we should try to read between the blurry lines. Respecting other people’s boundaries (and keeping up our limits) might be hard. But, we have to recognize that we cannot ignore the wishes and needs of those we care about. This also means understanding that we won’t always get our way and we must lighten up on stubbornness. Learning to adopt to new situations isn’t bad, and it’s all the more reason why we must keep an open mind, be less rigid, and go with the flow at this moment even though that could prove to be extremely challenging.