Jupiter Retrograde Is Back & Good Luck Is Coming Your Way

Now that Jupiter retrograde in Taurus is asking us to take time before diving head first into matters, we’ll be rethinking financial investments , relationships, artistic endeavors, and how we take care of ourselves. The need for decadence, indulgence, and self-care will be very important, as we will begin to notice that others have taken precedence in our personal lives. Rest and relaxation is a crucial part of this transit, since the zodiac sign Taurus likes to work hard and rest hard. However, that doesn’t rule out partying. Play time won’t be limited (a sentiment that Jupiter retrograde in Taurus will raise a glass to), it’ll be something that we find ourselves doing more of at this juncture, which is why it’s crucial to spend the extra energy giving ourselves some TLC.