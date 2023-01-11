7 Invaluable CV Tips For Landing A More Creative Job

"I think you should tailor your CV for each job that you apply for, not just for the industry. You are much better off applying for far fewer vacancies but more carefully than sending a CV to everything that might be a match. Find a few things that you are interested in and might be a fit for. Read the advert really carefully — highlight the things they say they are looking for. Then tweak your CV so that it shows how you match those things, using their language to make it easy for them to see that you are a good fit."