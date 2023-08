Mercury Retrograde Is Back & More Chaotic Than Ever

Out of all the Mercury retrogrades of 2023 , this one will be the most useful (and hopefully least stressful) for us thanks to the planet's backwards dance happening in its favourite sign: Virgo. "Since Mercury rules Virgo it is happy here, which could, at times, soften the effects of the retrograde," says Narayana Montúfar , senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power . This is great news because things are about to get, er — bumpier than usual. "The toughest part of this retrograde is that it will overlap with Venus retrograde from August 23 to September 3," Montúfar says. "This means that the very beginning of the retrograde will be trippy and challenging. However, if we are open to making changes, we can come out of it successfully!"