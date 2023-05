Sound The Alarms: Mercury Retrograde Is Finally Over

Look out for May 27, when "Mercury passes over the point in the sky where it was on May 1 when it met with the sun at 11 degrees of Taurus," according to Stephanie Campos , astrologer and author of Seasons of the Zodiac: Love, Magick, and Manifestation Throughout the Astrological Year . "This planetary meetup is known as a cazimi in astrology, when a planet sits in the heart of the sun." Once Mercury retraces those steps, Campos says we will be brought back to this pivotal moment. "We may finally be ready to have an important conversation, learn significant news, or take action on an idea that came to us during this time," she says. Take yourself back to where you were at on May 1 and ask yourself: What do you wish you had done differently? Then, do it.