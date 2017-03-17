10 Wedding Programs For Paper Lovers Everywhere

Although the invites — with their usually excessive roster of inserts, RSVP cards, maps, and the like — pretty consistently steal the stationery spotlight, let's not forget the awkward little sister of the wedding paper-product family: the program. You know her. She shows up last-minute on the day of the wedding, she's overloaded with responsibilities ("you mean I have to be a program, a menu, and a fan?"), and she usually parties a little too hard and ends up crumpled on the edge of dance floor by the end of the night. Poor thing. And yet, she keeps the whole event running — and she's often the most unique, complex, and certainly the most under-appreciated member of the entire wedding stationery suite. (Not that there are really a lot of contenders, but you get it.)