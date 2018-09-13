5 Wedding-Friendly Crystals (Because There’s Nothing Like A High-Vibe Centerpiece)

Wedding trends come and go — and one that you're likely tired of at this point is the geode cake, where the traditional wedding cake is decorated to look like a stone that's been cracked open to expose its glittering, crystalline innards. But, even if we as a Pinteresting society have moved on to accent-tier cakes, that doesn't mean crystals can't still make an appearance on your big day.
Crystals, which can take years (if not thousands of years) to form, are some of the most timeless accents you can add to your wedding decor; and certain varieties may even enhance the mood of the wedding, thanks to their spiritual properties. Other crystals are believed to have heart-warming and heart-opening effects, and some are associated with trust and support. At the risk of turning our reception into the mine from Snow White, we'd happily put a dozen at every table.
Ahead, check out five types of crystals perfect for your wedding day (whether they fit your color scheme is another story).