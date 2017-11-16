Here Are The Trends You'll See At Every Wedding In 2018

We know which wedding trends are overplayed — looking at you, Mason jars, burlap, and chalkboards. There are a few on our "sooo over" list from earlier this year that we're still fond of, though: Naked cakes will always beat out buttercream-heavy concoctions in taste and price, and we're still seeing flower crowns everywhere.
But what's next in weddings? Now that the Chevron and chalkboards are (mostly) behind us, what trends are we going to be seeing throughout 2018 and beyond? If you ask the team at WeddingWire, who recently put together a trend report for the upcoming year, we're going to see a major swing back to formality.
"The return to formality is the pendulum swinging back from the super-relaxed and laid-back weddings we’ve seen over the past five years thanks to the rustic and Coachella-style that has inspired couples," WeddingWire trend expert Anne Chertoff tells Refinery29.
But there's a caveat: While budgets are still sky-high, couples are inviting fewer guests. "That's because couples want to ensure a memorable and fun day and night, and putting more of their money towards the menu, the music, entertainment, and interactive elements," like specialty bars and welcome bags, says Chertoff.
Ahead, see what other trends you'll be seeing all over weddings in 2018.