Romance is running rampant this spring, or so your Google Calendar tells you. Your weekend plans are steadily picking back up — and official wedding season is, too. You know this because the only mail you've received (aside from bills) are invitations to your friends' nuptials, with receptions to follow.
Sure, you can get away with wearing the same outfit for multiple ceremonies (and have previously), but not all call for a classic LBD — your wedding outfit go-to. So, whether you're planning a look for a beachside event, a themed celebration, or an extravagant black-tie affair — or all of the above — it's about time your party outfits got a refresh. Ahead, we're sharing unique sartorial suggestions for every type of fete your forthcoming schedule calls for. Second to the bride, you'll definitely have our vote for best dressed.
