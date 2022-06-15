Score An Exclusive 20% Off Wedding Guest Dresses From Tanya Taylor

Super Sale Alert: Score 20% off sitewide at Tanya Taylor with the promo code R29TanyaTaylor through June 18 at 4am EDT.
If the number of weddings you’ve been invited to this year has seemingly doubled compared to years past, you are not alone. We are in the midst of a wedding boom with the most nuptials taking place since 1984. Trying to buy a gown for each knot to be tied seems like an exhausting task, which is why we’re fans of finding a dress (or two) that can really stand the test of time. Tanya Taylor’s selection of dress silhouettes crafted from luxe fabrics in beautiful colors, patterns, and neutrals screams "wedding guest of the year." That’s exactly why we’ve secured a super-exclusive deal to shop wedding guest dresses at Tanya Taylor. For a limited time, score a whopping 20% off frocks and other pieces (including sale). Use the code R29TanyaTaylor to take part in this rare limited-time offering. Read on to check out a handful of standout, best-selling dresses that have caught our eye.
Sizes Available: XS-XL
The Nadine is a more-fitted jacquard knit midi dress. Its skin-grazing construction fits similarly to a slip dress, and the back straps make it easy to adjust the dress to your body. As far as styling goes, I think pairing this look with neutral-heeled sandals or a contrasting pop of color, like bright blue or green, would be a seamless pairing. You could play with funky, geometric earring pairings since the dress is such a simple silhouette.
Sizes Available: 0-22
It's really hard to go wrong with a wrap dress. The classic silhouette is a longtime favorite for a variety of occasions, especially nuptials. This one has added volume to the skirt while there's an adjustable tie near the waist for cinching purposes. Pair this dress with a heeled sandal, a wicker/straw woven bag, and simple toned-down hoops because of its busier print.
Sizes Available: 0-14
This baby-blue number with a colorful splash of florals is an ideal wedding guest dress. Although the silhouette is simple and uncomplicated, it delivers a style-packed punch. I'd lean more toward a classic styling for this one: A nude-to-you heeled sandal and light, simple gemstone dangle earrings would complement this look well. For outerwear, a simple cropped cardigan in white, yellow, olive, or orange could work wonders for the look.
Sizes Available 0-22
This chocolate brown dress is a good option if you prefer neutral or more nude-toned clothing. Its color is warm and inviting, and it's a great shade to don while meeting fellow wedding guests. While the bodice appears to be stretchy and form-fitting, the skirt of the dress is tiered and flowing. For a brown dress like this one, the options are endless. You can wear flat sandals, white knee-high boots, or loud, vibrant sandals. For jewelry, you can have lots of fun because of the dress's simple design. Stack some bracelets on your wrist, and wear a necklace (or two).
Sizes Available 0-14
A good black dress can take you far past wedding season and serve you for a variety of events. This dress has interesting details, like the adjustable shoulder tie straps and voluminous torso ruffles that add texture to the overall look. Since the whole dress is black, you can take a couple of approaches with styling: Pair it with simple white, nude, or black heels to stick with a classic theme, or integrate pops of a color that you like with jewelry and a vibrant clutch.
